Students, Public Can Witness Launch Of TV-D1 Flight Test From LVG At SDSC-SHAR, Details Inside

This mission will be of short duration with limited visibility from the Launch View Gallery.

This mission will be of short duration with limited visibility from the Launch View Gallery. (Image: X/@isro)

Test Vehicle TV D1: The first experimental flight under the Gaganyaan program for qualification of Crew Escape System “Test Vehicle TV D1” is scheduled on 21 October 2023 at 08.00 hrs from the first launch pad at SDSC SHAR. This mission will be of short duration with limited visibility from the Launch View Gallery. We are making arrangements at Launch View Gallery for witnessing the flight by students and the general public. The realization works of Space Theme Park are under progress to enable the citizens of this nation to witness the launches taking place from the spaceport of India, says lvg.shar.gov.in.

The Major Attractions Of Space Theme Park Include

Rocket Garden

All the beautiful ISRO launch vehicles – Sounding Rocket, SLV, ASLV, PSLV, GSLV, Mk-III models will be realised. Lawns will be developed along with photo points. Fountain will be realised at the middle of the rocket garden.

Launch View Gallery

The Space Port of India, naturally attracts the visitors to witness the launch activities and cheer for the pride of our Nation. Launch view gallery would allow thousands of viewers to witness the launch.

Space Museum

Space Museum provides a tell-tale account of the Indian Space Programme from its infancy. The story of the Indian Space Programme is unfurled in six sections, comprising of history, education, technology, applications, global and the future.

Important Notification

Please keep Aadhar card/Driving License /any Govt issued ID, mobile number and email ID ready for hassle-free and quick registration process.

TV-D1 Flight Test: TV-D1 Flight Test is scheduled for October 21, 2023, at 0800 Hrs. IST from the First launchpad at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota. It will be a short-duration mission and the visibility from the Launch View Gallery (LVG) will be limited.

Registration For Students And Public

Students and the public can witness the launch from LVG at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota, by registering at https://lvg.shar.gov.in/VSCREGISTRATION/index.jsp

Registration will commence on October 17, 2023, at 18:00 Hrs. Latest updates will also be provided in that link.

