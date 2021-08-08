New Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday stated that its study on mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines Covaxin and Covishield has shown a better result.Also Read - India Gets 5th Covid Vaccine as Johnson And Johnson’s Single-dose Approved For Emergency Use

The study showed that immunization with the combination of an adenovirus vector platform-based vaccine followed by inactivated whole virus vaccine was not only safe but also elicited better immunogenicity.

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Oxford-Serum’s Covishield were the first two COVID-19 vaccines to receive emergency use approval in India and are the most widely used in the country.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 50.62 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Over 50 lakh doses were administered on Saturday, according to the 7 pm provisional report.

The ministry said that on Saturday in the age group of 18-44 years, 27,55,447 vaccine doses were administered as the first jabs and 5,08,616 as the second one.

Cumulatively, 17,54,73,103 people in the age group of 18-44 years across all states and Union Territories have received their first dose and 1,18,08,368 their second dose since the start of phase three of the vaccination drive.