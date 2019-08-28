New Delhi: Telling engineers to conduct fresh research on Rama Setu, Sanskrit and Ayurveda sounds incongruous? But that’s what Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank told fresh engineers to do if they wanted to find the truth.

Speaking at the 65th annual convocation of IIT-Kharagpur on Tuesday, Pokhriyal said the country’s scientific and technical progress had a foundation in spirituality. Pointing out that the world was taking note of Yoga, Vedas and Ayurveda, the Minister said, “Sanskrit is the oldest language in the world. Till date, no one could prove the existence of any other language before it. People make fun of us for saying this, so I urge the outgoing students to conduct fresh research and prove it.”

About the ancient ‘engineers’ of Rama Setu, a leading daily quoted Pokhriyal as saying, “When we look back, we remember how our engineers built the Rama Setu. Our upcoming engineers must delve into its study. They must conduct fresh researches to find out the hidden truth about it.”

Pokhriyal’s comments contradict Archaeological Survey of India’s view that there was no historical or scientific evidence to prove that Rama Setu was a man-made bridge. “There should be research to study and find out about heritage marvels like Rama Setu to make the world aware of what we had built ages back,” he reportedly said.