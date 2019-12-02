New Delhi: Sub Lieutenant Shivangi of the Indian Navy became the first naval woman pilot on Monday as she joined the operational duties in Kochi naval base, news agency ANI quoted Indian Navy officials as saying.

“I have been craving for this since a very long time and finally it is here, so it is a great feeling. I am looking forward to completing my third stage of training,” sub-lieutenant was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Notably, Shivangi is slated to fly the Indian Navy’s Dornier surveillance aircraft. Hailing from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur city, Shivangi was commissioned into the Indian Navy last year after her initial training, added news agency ANI. The news of her becoming the first naval woman pilot comes ahead of the Navy Day in the country on December 4.