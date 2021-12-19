Ghaziabad: Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra on Sunday attended Virat Vaishya Vyapari Mahakumbh where he emphasized on the need to uplift the poor sections of society. The event, which was organised at Nehru Nagar Kamala Nehru Park in Ghaziabad, was attended by prominent leaders including Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Agarwal.Also Read - Zee Group Founder Subhash Chandra Celebrates His 71st Birthday in Hisar

“The Vaishya society is not as strong as it seems. 80 percent people are still poor or belong to the middle class. Everyone has to be brought together. Everyone has to work,” said Chandra. He added that the politics of freebies hurt the self-respect of the people. Also Read - ZEEL Gets Massive Support From Sadhu Samaj Amid Invesco's Takeover Bid; Dr Subhash Chandra Expresses Gratitude

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, while addressing the gathering hailed the contribution of the Vaishya community in nation-building. Also Read - Hema Malini Comes Out In Support of #DeshKaZee After Subhash Ghai, Boney Kapoor, And Others

MP Agarwal said that traders from 29 districts of western Uttar Pradesh are participating in this conference. “The purpose of this conference is to show the unity of the traders,” he said. “The traders are always with the BJP,” he added.