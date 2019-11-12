New Delhi: In a chilling re-run of September’s techie Subhasri death case, a 30-year-old woman’s legs were crushed after her scooter was hit by a truck as she tried to avoid a falling flagpole erected by the state’s ruling AIADMK in Coimbatore, on Monday. Identified as Anuradha Rajeswari, the woman was on her way to office when the incident took place.

Coimbatore: A 30-year-old woman riding a scooter was hit by a truck when she tried to avoid AIADMK flagpole which was lying on road, yesterday. She is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Police have registered a case against the truck driver. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/YwqNjVSHDL — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2019

Following the accident, she was rushed to a private hospital where she is currently in Intensive Care Unit (ICU). She was a business graduate and according to her relatives, provided for both her parents, being their only child. The relatives also alleged that the flagpole was erected by local AAIADMK activists to welcome Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami, who was in the city on Monday.

According to police, however, the accident took place as the truck driver was speeding. Speaking to media, a senior police official said that the driver had confessed that he was speeding as his owner had told him to come fast. The official further argued that since the flagpoles were erected on the sandy side of the road, there was no way they could have reached the right lane of the Avinasi Highway, where the accident took place.

“We have registered a case only against the truck driver,” he added.

The victim’s family, however, accused the police of trying to cover-up, saying that she turned right when she saw the flagpole falling, and was hit by the truck.

Incidentally, the incident took place on a day the Madras High Court granted conditional bail to AIADMK leader Jayagopal, who got erected the banner in Subhasri case, and his brother-in-law, in connection with the case.