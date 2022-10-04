Shimla/Himachal Pradesh: In a bizarre demand, the district administration of Himachal Pradesh has asked all journalists —including those from All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan to produce a character certificate in order to cover Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s day-long visit to the state on the occasion of Dusshera, October 5. A similar notification was also issued by the police on September 29. For the unversed, the Prime Minister was scheduled to visit Mandi on September 24, but due to the bad weather, he had to cancel his rally in the state.Also Read - Happy News: Cheetah Babies Might Be On The Way At Kuno National Park
What Does The Contentious Notification Say?
Meanwhile, PM Modi will dedicate the AIIMS in Bilaspur to people on October 5. AIIMS Bilaspur constructed at a cost of more than Rs 1470 crore, is a state-of-the-art hospital with 18 speciality and 17 super speciality departments, 18 modular operation theatres and 750 beds with 64 ICU beds.
Spread over 247 acres, the hospital is equipped with 24 hours emergency and dialysis facilities, modern diagnostic machines like ultrasonography, CT scan, MRI etc, Amrit Pharmacy and Jan Aushadhi Kendra and also a 30 bedded AYUSH block.
He will also lay the foundation stone of around 31 km long project for four laning of the National Highway from Pinjore to Nalagarh on NH-105, worth over Rs 1690 crore.