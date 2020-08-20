New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday gave advocate Prashant Bhushan one last chance to ‘apologise’ and asked him to reconsider his statement that led him to the contempt proceedings. The apex court has reserved its order on the suo motu criminal contempt of court sentencing and asked Bhushan to submit his ‘unconditional apology’ by August 24. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI Likely to Visit Late Actor’s Bandra House Today

The lawyer-turned-activist, held guilty of contempt over a tweet regarding CJIs, told the Supreme Court that he was "pained" at the court's decision as he has been "grossly misunderstood".

"I am pained, not because I may be punished, but because I have been grossly misunderstood… My tweets need to be seen as an attempt for working for the betterment of the institution," Bhushan said in front of the SC bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra.

However, the top court reminded him of “Lakshman Rekha” and asked as to why there was a need to cross it.

“We welcome pursuing good cases in public interest but remember, it is now after conviction. And it is a serious thing. I have not convicted anyone of contempt in 24 years as a judge. This is my first such order,” Justice Mishra said.

During the hearing today, the bench observed that the top court was impressed with the list given by Bhushan citing his fight against corruption, and this will weigh in his favour. Freedom of speech was framed by the makers of the Constitution with certain riders, and it is not absolute, the bench noted.

“If you think your statement is alright then we will go ahead, but if you want to modify it, then the court could give two or three days for you to think over it,” Justice Mishra said.

On August 14, the Supreme Court gave a 108-page verdict and stated, “The tweets which are based on the distorted facts, in our considered view, amount to committing criminal contempt. In the result, we hold alleged contemnor No.1 – Mr Prashant Bhushan guilty of having committed criminal contempt of this Court.”

The SC had analysed two tweets of Bhushan posted on the micro-blogging site on June 27 on the functioning of the judiciary in past six years, and on July 22 with regard to Chief Justice of India S A Bobde.