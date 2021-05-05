New Delhi: With India currently in the middle of a ferocious second Covid-19 wave, BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday adviced Prime Minister Narendra Modi to assign Nitin Gadkari, the responsibility to manage the current pandemic. In a tweet, the outspoken MP also warned of a third wave which could target children more and urged the government to ‘delegate the conduct of this war to Gadkari.’ Notably, his tweet comes as dozens of hospitals in a number of Indian cities and towns have run short of oxygen, sending relatives of patients desperately scrambling for oxygen cylinders. As frustration and pain continues to pervade the air, a section of citizens have also raised questions on the government’s handling of the crisis. Also Read - You Can Put Your Head in Sand Like an Ostrich, We Won't: Delhi HC Slams Centre for Failing to Supply Oxygen

In a tweet, Subramanian Swamy wrote, ” India will survive Coronavirus Pandemic as it did Islamic invaders and British Imperialists. We could face one more wave that targets children unless strict precautions now are taken. Modi should therefore delegate the conduct of this war to Gadkari. Relying on PMO is useless.”

India will survive Coronavirus Pandemic as it did Islamic invaders and British Imperialists. We could face one more wave that targets children unless strict precautions now are taken. Modi should therefore delegate the conduct of this war to Gadkari. Relying on PMO is useless — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) May 5, 2021

Swamy clarified that his criticism was for the PMO, which ‘is a department not the Prime Minister himself.’ When a user suggested that the health minister should be sacked for his inept handling of the pandemic, Swamy disagreed as he wrote, “No No. Harsh Vardhan has not been allowed free hand. But he is too polite to assert his authority. With Gadkari he will bloom.”

No No. Harsh Vardhan has not been allowed free hand. But he is too polite to assert his authority. With Gadkari he will bloom — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) May 5, 2021

Meanwhile, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 2-crore mark on Tuesday, with over 50 lakh infections being added in just 15 days. As the country struggles with the tsunami of Covid cases, many countries have extended humanitarian help in the form of medical equipment and supplies. In the last 10 days, Air India has airlifted over 190 tonnes of medical equipment from various countries, including Germany, the US, the UK and Singapore.