New Delhi: A day after he was dropped from the Bharatiya Janata pParty's national executive whose team was reconstituted yesterday by BJP president JP Nadda, firebrand leader Subramanian Swamy removed the party's name from his Twitter bio. Swamy has removed "BJP National Exec. member" from the bio. Currently, his bio says "Rajya Sabha MP, Former Union Cabinet Minister, Harvard Ph.D in Economics; Professor, I give as good as I get."

Apart from Swamy, Varun Gandhi and his mother Maneka were also dropped from the saffron party's national executive, a key deliberative body of the BJP which meets to discuss important national issues and shapes the organisation's agenda.

The disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented its meeting for a long time. The meeting of this newly formed team will be held in the national capital on November 7.

Every new party president appoints a fresh team of national executive whose members were selected last time in 2015 by Nadda’s predecessor Amit Shah. The party’s constitution make it mandatory to drop a chunk of existing executive members to make way for new faces.

Here’s the full list of new inductees:

Jyotiraditya Scindia

Smriti Irani

Hardeep Singh Puri

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Manoj Tiwari

Meenakshi Lekhi

Bhagirathi Devi

Nityanand Rai

Saroj Pandey

V Muraleedharan

Swapan Dasgupta

Vinay Sahasrabuddhe

Mansukh Mandaviya

Bhupender Yadav

Anurag Thakur

Parshottam Rupala

G Kishan Reddy

Dinesh Trivedi

Pralhad Joshi

Top leaders excluded from the national executive