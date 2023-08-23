Home

Success Of Chandrayaan-3 Gives Confidence To Undertake More Challenging Missions: ISRO Chief Somanath

After the landing of the Chandrayaan-3, Somanath congratulated the people of the country and said, "India is on the moon".

ISRO chief S Somanath

Bengaluru: After the successful soft-landing of Chandrayaan-3 on moon, ISRO Chief S Somanath on Wednesday said the success of the moon mission gives him the confidence to undertake more challenging future missions. “The success of Chandrayaan-3 gives us the confidence to undertake more challenging future missions,” S Somanath said.

“We had a very soft landing as we were able to achieve most of the nominal conditions including the velocity of the touchdown. This gives us a lot of confidence that the health of the craft will be very good,” says ISRO Chief S Somanath.

VIDEO | “We had a very soft landing as we were able to achieve most of the nominal conditions including the velocity of the touchdown. This gives us a lot of confidence that the health of the craft will be very good,” says ISRO Chief S Somanath. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/Yz4VYsWwoF — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 23, 2023

Officials at India’s space agency ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru started celebrations after the Vikram began its powered vertical descent towards its landing site.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is attending the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg watched the live telecast and as soon as the touchdown happened he sported a big smile and waved the tricolour.

The countdown of the Vikram hovered at 150 metres, then 130 metres, and 50 metres and decelerated as approached the moon’s service before finally touching down on the lunar surface.

As the Vikram lander carrying the Pragyaan rover in its belly touched down on the lunar surface, it marked a giant leap in India’s spacefaring journey providing a well-deserved finale to ISRO’s long years of toil.

This makes India the fourth country – after the US, China, and Russia – to have successfully landed on the moon’s surface, it has earned a place in record books as the first to touchdown on the south side of Earth’s only natural satellite.

Billions of people across India and globally closely monitoring the much-awaited event. More so after Russia’s Luna-25 spacecraft crashed on Sunday after spinning out of control.

In the run-up to the scheduled soft landing of Chandrayaan-3, people across the country prayed to God in all denominations of places of worship for a successful mission.

Special screenings of the soft landing were organized across the country, including schools and science centers, and public institutions. ISRO made the live actions available on the ISRO website, its YouTube channel, Facebook, and public broadcaster DD National TV.

