New Delhi: A day after Pakistan criticised India for the ground breaking ceremony at Ayodhya for Ram temple, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said the neighbouring country should desist from interfering in India's internal affairs and refrain from communal incitement.

Issuing an official statement, the MEA said that such comments from Pakistan are deeply regrettable. "It is not surprising stance from a nation that practices cross-border terrorism,"the MEA said.

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation for grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, Pakistan criticised India for the move and said the extreme haste in starting the construction of the temple at the Babri Masjid site shows how Muslims in India were being "marginalised".

While this is not a surprising stance from a nation that practices cross border terrorism and denies its own minorities their religious rights, such comments are nevertheless deeply regrettable: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) https://t.co/kGQezrT0xE — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

“The flawed judgment of the Indian Supreme Court paving the way for construction of the temple not only reflected the preponderance of faith over justice but also the growing majoritarianism in today’s India, where minorities, particularly Muslims and their places of worship, are increasingly under attack,” Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

Pakistan also said that the extreme haste in starting the construction of the temple at the Babri Masjid site amidst the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic and several other measures point to the fact how Muslims in India were being “marginalised”.

Reacting to the statement from Pakistan, India had earlier rejected the unwarranted and gratuitous comments made by the neighbouring country over the issue.

“The judgement of the Supreme Court of India on a civil matter is completely internal to India,” MEA had said.