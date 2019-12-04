New Delhi: Soon after the Indian Embassy in Sudan confirmed that at least 18 Indians have been killed among 23 people in a horrific LPG tanker blast at a ceramic factory in Sudan, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday expressed grief over the incident and said his prayers are with the workers and their families.

Giving further updates about the developments post the incident, Jaishankar said the embassy officials in Sudan have rushed to the site to stock of the situation and a 24-hour emergency hotline has also been set up by the Indian Mission there.

“The Embassy representative has rushed to the site. A 24-hour emergency hotline +249-921917471 has been set up by @EoI_Khartoum. The embassy is also putting out updates on social media. Our prayers are with the workers and their families,” he said in a series of tweets.

He expressed grief that Indian workers have lost their lives while some others have seriously been injured in the unfortunate incident.

“Have just received the tragic news of a major blast in a ceramic factory ‘Saloomi’ in the Bahri area of the capital Khartoum in Sudan. Deeply grieved to learn that some Indian workers have lost their lives while some others have been seriously injured,” he said in another tweet.

The Indian Embassy in Sudan confirmed that 18 Indians were among the 23 people who were killed and over 130 injured in a horrific LPG tanker blast at a ceramic factory in Sudan.

FIRE INCIDENT : SEELA CERAMIC FACTORY, BAHRI, KHARTOUM contd… are as per lists given below, but some of the missing may be in the list of dead which we are still to receive as identification is not possible because of the bodies being burnt. pic.twitter.com/SmBu9usj6o — India in Sudan (@EoI_Khartoum) December 4, 2019

As per earlier updates, over 16 Indians have gone missing after the incident. “As per latest reports, but so far not confirmed officially, 18 are dead,” the Indian Embassy in Sudan stated.

Issuing a detailed list of Indians who have been hospitalised, went missing or survived the tragedy, the Indian embassy there stated that seven people have been hospitalised and four are in critical condition.