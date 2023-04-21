Top Recommended Stories

India on Thursday said the situation in Sudan is "very tense" and is focusing on ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian community, including working on contingency plans and possible evacuation.

Published: April 21, 2023 1:43 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Sudan Conflict: PM Modi Calls High-level Meet To Review Situation Of Indians Stuck In Violence-Hit Nation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting on Friday to review the situation concerning Indians in violence-hit Sudan.

The conflict is a direct result of a vicious power struggle within the country’s military leadership. The clashes are between Sudan’s regular army and a paramilitary force called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

