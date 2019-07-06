Patna: Tej Pratap Yadav, former cabinet minister of Bihar and son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Yadav, refuted the claims of any rift between him and Tejaswi Yadav, the leader of opposition in Bihar assembly.

Tej Pratap said that social media was also abuzz with the stories of their separation and that he will tear those apart who will propagate such stories.

“Social media mein bhi Krishna-Arjun jodi ko lekar tarah tarah ki baatein kar rahe hain ki ab daal nhi gal raha hai,alag ho gaye….dhar ke cheer denge,” said Tej Pratap.

He compared himself with the Hindu God Sri Krishna, and his brother with Arjun, a mythological character from Mahabharata. He tried to pose himself as a mentor of Tejaswi Yadav by making such a comparison.

“Jo Tej aur Tejashwi aur jo Krishna aur Arjun ke beech aayega uske upar Sudarshan Chakra chalega Shri Krishna ka,” he said.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Tej Pratap Yadav had launched his own political outfit ‘Lalu Rabri Morcha’ in Patna and demanded two Lok Sabha seats of Sheohar and Jehanabad.

In November, he had filed a petition in a court seeking a divorce from his newly-wed wife Aishwarya Rai, granddaughter of former Chief Minister Daroga Rai, and despite pressure from his family he had refused to withdraw the plea.