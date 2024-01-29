‘Kuch Toh Log Kahenge..’ Sudha Murthy Advice To ‘Damaad’ Rishi Sunak And His Wife Akshata Murthy

In an interview with a leading media platform, Sudha Murthy revealed the advice she gave to her 'damaad' Rishi Sunak after he became the UK PM, and daughter Akshata Murthy.

Sudha Murthy Advice To Rishi Sunak-Akshata Murthy

New Delhi: Sudha Murthy and Narayana Murthy are one of the wealthiest couples of India, who can also be termed as a ‘power couple’ with Narayana Murthy being the co-founder of Infosys and Sudha Murthy being a well-known author and philanthropist. Recently, the couple gave an exclusive interview to the news platform NDTV. In this interview, while discussing multiple things, Sudha Murthy also revealed the advice she gave to her ‘damaad’ Rishi Sunak after he became the Prime Minister of United Kingdom and her daughter Akshata Murthy; this advice came after the couple’s life came under public scrutiny because of their position.

‘Kuch Toh Log Kahenge…’, Sudha Murthy’s Advice To Rishi Sunak-Akshata Murthy

As mentioned earlier, in an exclusive interview with NDTV, Sudha Murthy revealed the advice she gives her daughter Akshata Murthy and son-in-law Rishi Sunak, PM of United Kingdom. Sudha Murthy told NDTV, “I always tell them [Akshata and Rishi], people talk because of your position. And if you’re honest, if you’re helping your country, your job – what you’re doing – people will always talk. ‘Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna’. So, ignore that.”

Narayana Murthy’s wife further added, “As long as the work you do is ethical and legal, do that. You don’t need anyone as a witness; God is the witness. Do your work, let them talk. It may affect you for some time, but in the long run, you should learn to let them talk, and you do your work.”

Narayana Murthy On His Relationship With UK PM Rishi Sunak

While Sudha Murthy spoke about the advice she gives to Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy, her husband Narayana Murthy spoke about the relationship he shares with his son-in-law who is also the Prime Minister of United Kingdom. Explaining his relationship, Narayana Murthy said in the exclusive interview with NDTV, “As foreigners, we have this respect for not commenting on the affairs of another country. Therefore, we just do not comment on those issues. We have very close, harmonious, and affectionate personal relations, but that’s where it stops.”

In this interview, Narayana Murthy and his wife opened up about the struggles they faced, their journey towards building the company Infosys, their way of parenting and bringing up their children Akshata Murthy and Rohan Murthy and how he does not have any plans of joining politics.

