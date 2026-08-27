Sugar gets expensive: Blinkit, Instamart, Zepto, BigBasket begin limiting purchases amid supply crunch; Here’s how much you can buy

The purchase limits are not the same everywhere and can vary depending on the platform, location, brand and available stock.

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Sugar prices have jumped sharply across India in recent weeks as supplies have become tighter, putting pressure on household budgets and leading some quick-commerce platforms to restrict how much customers can buy. According to data from the Department of Consumer Affairs, the average retail price of sugar across India reached Rs. 65.05 per kg on August 26, 2026. This was significantly higher than the roughly Rs. 48 per kg recorded a month earlier.

Government data also shows a steep rise in sugar prices over the past month. The Press Information Bureau said the average price increased from Rs. 48.18 per kg on July 20 to Rs. 55.70 per kg on August 20, an increase of nearly 16 per cent.

Why are sugar prices rising?

The recent increase comes amid tighter supplies in the market. With availability becoming a concern, retailers and online grocery platforms in some areas have started limiting purchases of certain sugar brands and pack sizes.

For consumers, this means they may find that some products are temporarily unavailable or that platforms allow only a limited number of packs in a single order.

How much sugar can you buy online?

The purchase limits are not the same everywhere and can vary depending on the platform, location, brand and available stock. In parts of Delhi-NCR, Blinkit has reportedly limited customers to one 5-kg pack per transaction for some brands.

BigBasket has placed restrictions on certain products, with customers reportedly allowed to purchase up to six 1-kg packs of some brands.

Swiggy Instamart has also introduced limits in parts of Delhi-NCR. Depending on the brand, customers may be able to order two 1-kg packs of one product, while another brand may allow up to four 5-kg packs.

Zepto and other quick-commerce platforms have similarly imposed restrictions in some locations as they manage available inventory.

For now, these limits appear to be platform- and location-specific rather than a nationwide cap on sugar purchases. Consumers may therefore see different limits depending on their area and the brand they select.