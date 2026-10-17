Suicide note, birthday, I love you written on cloth, email to employer: Kerala techie found dead with wife in Gurugram

The bodies of Mohammad Aslam and Farhana were found in their rented apartment at the M3M Marina residential society in Gurugram.

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Suicide note, birthday, I love you written on cloth, email to employer: Kerala techie found dead with wife in Gurugram | Image: AI

Gurugram Shocker: A shocking and terrifying incident has surfaced from Haryana, where a 30-year-old man and his wife were found dead in a rented apartment in Gurugram. The man is suspected of killing his wife before dying by suicide. The victim sent an email to his employer stating, “We are leaving this world”, before taking the extreme step. The couple has been identified as Mohammad Aslam and Farhana. The incident took place in M3M Marina residential society on Wednesday.

An Email Sent To Employer

Aslam reportedly sent an email to his employer saying, ‘We are leaving this world’. He also mentioned phone numbers of his family and landlord in the mail. The victim’s family immediately alerted the landlord. When the landlord reached the apartment, he found Aslam hanging inside the flat, while Farhana was lying dead on the floor.

Notably, the landlord found the apartment’s door open.

Suicide Note Recovered

Investigators recovered a suicide note with other evidence. They also found “I love you” written on Farhana’s clothes. Cops also seized laptops, mobile phones, a rope, a diary, among other things from the scene. The items have been sent for forensic examination.

As per preliminary findings, investigators suspect that the 30-year-old man killed his wife before killing himself. Police have lodged a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Couple Had Moved To Gurugram From Kerala

Aslam and Farhana, married in 2023, were technology professionals and belong to Kerala. They had moved to Gurugram from Bengaluru three months ago. The incident took place on Wednesday which was also Farhana’s birthday.

Aslam completed his studies at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Calicut, and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Indore. Farhana was also working in an IT company and was working from home.

The family members said that both Aslam and Farhana were happy and had no marital discord.

Depression

According to family members, Aslam had reportedly been undergoing treatment for depression for 1.5 years.

Family members alleged excessive work pressure in the IT sector could be the cause.

FIR Lodged

The Badshahpur police have lodged a case and are investigating the case. Investigators are examining the evidence to establish the sequence of events leading to the couple’s deaths. The cause and circumstances of the deaths are still being investigated.

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.