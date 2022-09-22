LPU student suicide note: A 21-year-old student from Kerala who was found dead in his hostel room at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab’s Phagwara has in a suicide note blamed his former professor from Kerala for taking such extreme step. As per the suicide note, the student said he was taking his life owing to personal problems he faced in his previous institution at NIT Calicut, where he studied for two years.Also Read - Horoscope Today, September 22, Thursday: Aries, Libra, Aquarius to Focus on Relationships / Marriage Life

"I blame Prof Prasad Krishna for emotionally manipulating me into quitting NIT. I regret my decision so much. I am being a burden to everyone. I am sorry but this is it," the student said in his suicide note.

On Wednesday, Phagwara police registered a case under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code against a professor at the National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C)

Additional DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla told PTI that the case was registered on the basis of a complaint by the victim’s father and the suicide note left behind by him. He said the victim was a student at NIT-C for four years but was rusticated as the professor allegedly had a grudge against him.

A huge protest broke out in the university after the The deceased, a 21-year-old male student of first year from Kerala, allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room. This comes day after Chandigarh University in Punjab’s Mohali district saw widespread agitation by students over the alleged “leaked objectionable videos”.

The protesting students alleged that this was the second suicide reported on the campus on the outskirts of Jalandhar city in the past 10 days. Amid heavy police deployment, the protesting students demanded to know the reason behind both the suicide cases.

They also claimed that the news about the first suicide had gone unreported as the university authorities settled the issue ” within the closed doors”.

Jalandhar, Punjab | Students gathered in large numbers last night inside the Lovely Professional University campus to protest over the suicide of a first-year student The initial probe has now unfurled the reasons, as mentioned in the suicide note, to be personal issues. https://t.co/Twjt5OqX4o pic.twitter.com/equATAIbPj — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2022

LPU statement on suicide

LPU said in a statement: “We are saddened to share the news of the unfortunate incident, where one of our students has ended his life. Police is investigating the matter and from the suicide note recovered from the student, he took this extreme step because of personal problems he faced in his previous institution at NIT Calicut (Kerala), where he studied for two years.

“Yesterday, because of the lack of information, there was a misunderstanding among the other fellow students that led to unrest on the university campus late evening. Police and university authorities have clarified the whole situation to the students. Now there is calm in the university, all students are now peacefully attending the classes as well as taking examinations.”

Meanwhile, things are returning to normal on the LPU campus with students attending classes and taking exams.

Chandigarh University MMS row

The incident came four days after protests rocked the Chandigarh University campus after some students claimed that a hosteller had recorded several objectionable videos of female students in the washroom.

As the matter drew angry political reactions, Chandigarh University authorities clarified that “no videos were found of any student which are objectionable, except a personal video shot by a girl which she shared with her boyfriend”.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav on Monday constituted a three-member all-women Special Investigating Team (SIT), under the supervision of Additional DGP Gurpreet Deo, to investigate the allegations levelled by Chandigarh University hostellers.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation – 04424640050 (available 24×7) or Call, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline – 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)