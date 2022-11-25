Suitcase With Body Parts Found In Faridabad’s Surajkund Forest Area

The remains had been wrapped in a plastic bag and a sack. Clothes and a belt were recovered near the suitcase. The entire forest area within the vicinity has been cordoned off.

Faridabad: The Haryana police have found a suitcase with body parts inside it in a forest area in Faridabad’s Surajkund. According to police, the suitcase was found in the bushes near a check post. Police said a passerby noticed the suitcase and found it suspicious and called the control room.

Sube Singh, Spokesperson, Faridabad Police said that prima facie, it appears that a person was murdered elsewhere and a part of the body was dumped here to avoid identification.

“The body is so decomposed that we could not ascertain if it is of a man or a woman. We have sent the body parts to a forensic lab. It appears the person was murdered somewhere else and the suitcase hidden inside the bushes. The limbs were chopped off to fit inside the suitcase,” police spokesperson Sube Singh said.

Singh said, “The remains have been sent to civil hospital for the autopsy. We are checking CCTVs in the vicinity.”

Further investigation is underway