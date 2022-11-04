Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: There are only days left for Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls and all parties have tightened their seat belts. The contest for Sujanpur constituency is fated to take place among five candidates. Sujanpur is one of the 68 constituencies that go for polls next week. Sujanpur assembly constituency falls under the Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency. There are around 36,066 male and 36,199 female electors in Sujanpur constituency which comes under Dalhousie district of Himachal Pradesh State.Also Read - Pakistan Actress Sehar Shinwari's Tweet Goes VIRAL, Says I'll Marry a Zimbabwean If India Lose to Zimbabwe

KEY CANDIDATES FROM SUJANPUR ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCY:

Ranjit Singh Rana – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Rajinder Singh – Indian National Congress (INC)

Anil Rana – Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

Gian Chand – Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)

Rajesh Kumar – Independent

PREVIOUS ELECTIONS:

In 2017, this constituency was won by the Indian National Congress. Rajinder Rana of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Prem Kumar Dhumal of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 1919 votes. In 2012, Independent candidate Rajinder Singh won against INC’s Anita Verma by a huge margin of 14,166 votes. Also Read - After Noida, Will Delhi Close Schools, Colleges As Air Quality Dips? Major Announcement Expected Today

IMPORTANT DATES TO REMEMBER FOR HIMACHAL PRADESH ASSEMBLY POLLS 2022:

Date of Poll : 12th November, 2022 (Saturday)

Date of Counting : 8th December, 2022 (Thursday)

Date before which election shall be completed : 10th December, 2022 (Saturday) Also Read - AUS vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's Australia vs Afghanistan T20 WC Match at the Adelaide Oval at 1:30 PM IST November 4 Fri