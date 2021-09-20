Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday has appointed Lok Sabha MP Sukanta Majumdar as the BJP President of West Bengal replacing Dilip Ghosh. Ghosh has been appointed as the national vice president of the BJP Party. The comes 10 days before the assembly bypolls in the state, including in the crucial Bhabanipur constituency where West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will be BJP’s Priyanka Tibrewal.Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections: AAP to Contest in All 68 seats In Next Year’s Polls

Former governor of Uttarakhand, Baby Rani Maurya has also been made the national vice president of the BJP Party. The new BJP President of West Bengal Sukanta Majumdar was earlier elected from the Bengal's Balurghat constituency in 2019 during the 2019 Lok Sabha election.