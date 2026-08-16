‘Attacker struck his chest with 1.5-foot-long sharp weapon’: Harsimrat Kaur shows images of Sukhbir Singh Badal’s injuries, demands NIA probe

Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Sunday showed images of the weapon used to attack SAD chief and her husband Sukhbir Singh Badal in Maharashtra's Nanded. She demanded an NIA probe into the matter and urged the Home Minister for the same in an official letter.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/sukhbir-singh-badal-attack-harsimrat-kaur-shows-images-of-injured-shiromani-akali-dal-leader-writes-letter-to-amit-shah-demanding-nia-probe-says-attacker-struck-chest-with-1-5-foot-long-weapon-8503034/ Copy

SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur urged Home MInsiter to launch an NIA investigation into the attack on her husband. ANI

Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Sunday showed images of the weapon used to attack SAD chief and her husband Sukhbir Singh Badal to the press. Showing the images, she stated that the attacker struck at his chest with a 1.5-foot-long sharp weapon, but as Sukhbir Singh Badal raised his hand to defend himself, the blade pierced right through it. She also showed images of Badal’s wounds that he sustained during the attack.

She further stated that they had written to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the matter, claiming that a massive conspiracy lies behind it. She further said, “Strict action must be taken against anyone involved, whether they are police officers or politicians.”

Also Read | ‘Some forces want to disturb peace in Punjab and country, but I won’t let it happen’: Sukhbir Badal after Nihang Jaspal Singh attacked him

Harsimrat Kaur Badal wrote letter to Union Minister

Earlier in the day, the 60-year-old wrote an official letter to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting an NIA probe into the matter. In the letter, she wrote, “Mr Badal suffered an injury to his right arm. The consequences could have been fatal had alert security personnel not risked his own life to prevent the assailant from carrying out his lethal intent.”

Laying stress on an earlier attack, she pointed out that it is not an isolated incident. She said, “I wish to point out that the August 13 incident was not an isolated one. On December 4, 2024, a similar attempt was made on Mr Badal’s life at the sacred premises of Shri Harmandir Sahib, Amritsar, when he was performing Seva as directed by the holy Shri Akal Takht Sahib.”

My letter to the Hon’ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah seeking an NIA probe into the assassination bid against Shiromani Akali Dal President Sardar Sukhbir Singh Badal. I highlighted 3 pertinent points in my letter:- • Both attacks took place at sacred Guru Ghars while a… pic.twitter.com/pc53vyuR2I — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) August 16, 2026

She further drew a parallel between the two attackers and stated, “The two assassination attempts have several disturbing parallels and raise serious questions about whether they are connected. I also wish to emphasise that the second assassination attempt raises serious questions about the manner in which the Punjab Government and the Punjab Police dealt with the first attack.”

Attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal chief and former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal was “attacked by a Nihang” inside a gurudwara premises in Maharashtra’s Nanded on August 13. He was rushed to a hospital after injuries to his hand. Maharashtra Police arrested the accused immediately. Later, the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered an investigation into the motive behind the attack.

Also Read | Sukhbir Singh Badal attack: Police arrests attacker Nihang Jaspal Singh, Maharashtra CM orders probe

This was not the first time that the SAD chief was attacked. In December 2024, he was targeted in an attempted shooting at the Golden Temple in Amritsar while he was performing ‘seva’. The attacker allegedly attempted to fire at Badal but was overpowered before he could cause harm.

The 2024 attack took place while Badal was carrying out ‘seva’ after the Akal Takht declared him a ‘tankhaiya’, or guilty of religious misconduct, over decisions taken by the SAD-led Punjab government between 2007 and 2017. Following the 2024 incident, SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia had criticised the Punjab Police and raised questions over security arrangements.