‘Some forces want to disturb peace in Punjab and country, but I won’t let it happen’: Sukhbir Badal after Nihang Jaspal Singh attacked him

A day earlier, former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal came under attack while visiting a gurdwara in Nanded, Maharashtra.

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Badal, president of SAD, was attacked with a 'kirpan' (ceremonial dagger) by a member of the Nihang order inside the Gurdwara Mata Sahib Devan Ji Mugat on the outskirts of Nanded city on Thursday. PTI

Former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, who was injured in a ‘kirpan’ attack a day earlier, on Friday claimed that certain forces did not want peace in Punjab or the country and saw the SAD as standing in their way. Referring to his late father, Parkash Singh Badal, he said he would continue to oppose such attempts and work to maintain brotherhood in the state.

Badal, president of SAD, was attacked with a ‘kirpan’ (ceremonial dagger) by a member of the Nihang order inside the Gurdwara Mata Sahib Devan Ji Mugat on the outskirts of Nanded city on Thursday. Following the attack, he underwent surgery at a local hospital and was discharged on Friday afternoon.

Talking to reporters after the discharge, Badal said, “A lot of forces do not want peace in Punjab and this country. They feel that the Shiromani Akali Dal is a hindrance to their mission. My father, Parkash Singh Badal, never compromised against these forces. He always stood for the idea that all communities and religions should live together happily.”

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“My father was a CM. He maintained communal harmony and respect for religions. These forces tried to attack me a year back. Their mission is to take control of the situation in Punjab and disturb the peace, which, as president of the Shiromani Akali Dal, I will never allow. My father also did not allow it,” he said.

He noted that attempts had been made to target him at two of Sikhism’s holiest shrines. But despite the attacks, he would continue to stand firm against any attempt to create unrest.

“Both times they attacked me in the holiest places. First in the Golden Temple and second time in Takht Hazur Sahib (Mata Sahib),” he said.

Quoting a Punjabi saying, Badal said, “Jihde sir te Guru Sahib da hath hoye, ohnu koi aanch nahi aundi” (one who has the Guru’s blessings remains unharmed).”

“I thank Guru Gobind Singh ji Maharaj, as this is his land. The enemies of Punjab’s peace tried a lot, but He saved me. I am not afraid, and I am committed to Punjab’s brotherhood. Shiromani Akali Dal can make every kind of sacrifice because the development of Punjab is the development of the country for us,” he said.

In December 2024, Badal survived an assassination attempt while he was performing ‘sewadar’ duty at the Golden Temple in Amritsar after the Akal Takht pronounced the ‘tankhah’ (religious punishment) for “mistakes” committed during the party’s rule in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.

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He reiterated that the SAD was committed to communal harmony, religious brotherhood, and peace in Punjab and would not be deterred by threats or attacks.

Police have arrested the alleged attacker, Jaspal Singh, and launched an investigation into the incident.

According to police, they are yet to find out the motive behind the attack.