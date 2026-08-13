Sukhbir Singh Badal attack: Police arrests attacker Nihang Jaspal Singh, Maharashtra CM orders probe

Sukhbir Singh Badal attack: The accused in the attack of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal has been arrested in Nanded, informed the Maharashtra Police. Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced a probe into the matter.

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Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal is seen walking inside a building with a cloth wrapped around his right hand after he was attacked near a gurudwara in Nanded district, Maharashtra. PTI

Sukhbir Singh Badal attack: Shiromani Akali Dal chief and former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal was attacked while he was at the Hazur Sahib Gurudwara in Maharashtra’s Nanded on Thursday. Maharashtra Police have arrested the accused, identified as Nihang Jaspal Singh, Nanded Superintendent of Police Rohan Neelabh told IANS.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced a probe into the matter after speaking with Badal on the phone. Badal informed him that he was stable. Fadnavis also spoke to the Nanded Superintendent of Police and sought details about the incident. The accused was arrested immediately after the attack. Badal was attacked with a Kirpan and suffered an injury to his right hand.

Sukhbir Singh Badal was attacked near a gurdwara in Nanded, with police arresting the alleged attacker and questioning him over the motive behind the incident. According to preliminary information, the accused is reportedly a Nihang and sevad​​ar associated with the same… pic.twitter.com/E7tRj0Ioyi — India.com (@indiacom) August 13, 2026

All about Nihang Jaspal Singh

The man who attempted the attack was a Nihang wearing blue attire and is believed to be in his mid-sixties. His identity has not been made public. Badal’s security personnel managed to overpower him before handing him over to the local police for questioning.

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Jaimal Singh Dhillon, a functionary at Takht Nanded Sahib, said the gurdwara is under the control of a Nihang Samparday and that the accused is believed to be from Punjab. The historic shrine is managed by a splinter group of the Shiromani Panth Akali Budha Dal 96 Crori, a major Nihang organisation led by Baba Maan Singh. Baba Teja Singh serves as the local jathedar, while the accused reportedly worked as a sewadar at the gurdwara.

Badal attacked in 2024

This is not the first time that the SAD leader has been attacked. He faced the same situation two years ago, in 2024, when he was serving his penance at the entrance of the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

In 2024, Badal, a former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab, was performing ‘sewadar duties’ after the Akal Takht pronounced the ‘tankhah’ (religious punishment) for him and several other Akali Dal leaders for “mistakes” committed during the party’s rule in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.

Also Read | Watch Video: Sukhbir Singh Badal shot inside Golden Temple premises, accused taken into custody

Footage of the 2024 incident shows a man approaching Badal as he sat in a wheelchair near the Golden Gate entrance, his leg in a cast and a spear in one hand. The man was armed with a gun, but another person standing nearby reacted quickly and caught his hand. The gun fired, but the bullet missed Badal and those around him, hitting the wall.

The shooter, identified as Narain Singh from Gurdaspur district, was immediately arrested.