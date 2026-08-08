Is a BJP-SAD alliance in the cards? Sukhbir Singh Badal supports women’s reservation, delimitation after meeting with PM Modi

Sukhbir Singh Badal, after meeting senior leaders in Chandigarh, demanded that the Women’s Reservation Bill be implemented immediately, saying women should no longer have to wait for their rightful legislative representation.

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Sukhbir Singh Badal and his party supported delimitation and women's quota after meeting PM Modi. PTI

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal announced the party’s support for the Women’s Reservation Bill and the Delimitation Bill, a day after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sukhbir Singh Badal said the Shiromani Akali Dal’s senior leaders, during a meeting in Chandigarh on Saturday, urged the government to implement the Women’s Reservation Bill without delay.

Read more: Shots fired at SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal inside Golden Temple premises

The Shiromani Akali Dal also extended its support to the Delimitation Bill. According to Badal, the party’s discussions on issues before Parliament led to a demand for a fair delimitation exercise that gives all states equal representation.

After detailed deliberations on key issues before Parliament, the Shiromani Akali Dal also demanded a fair and equitable Delimitation that ensures equal representation to all States.

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SAD supported the Government of India’s proposal for a uniform 50 per cent increase in seats for every state. The party said the measures on women’s reservation and delimitation should be put into effect immediately.

Naresh Gujral, a senior SAD leader and former Rajya Sabha member, said the party’s decision was “a very logical thing.” He noted that the SAD has just one member in Parliament and therefore could not oppose the two bills without a reason.

“We have been supporting women reservation in the Parliament, and delimitation is the need of the hour,” he further said.

Akali Dal opposes the Delimitation Bill

The Akali Dal had earlier taken a different stand on the Delimitation Bill. When the Centre introduced it in Parliament in April, the party voted against the legislation with the Opposition, calling it unfair to Punjab. The party had argued that Punjab would get only a small increase in seats, while neighbouring states would benefit much more.

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The long-standing BJP-SAD alliance broke down in 2020 following the controversy over the three farm laws. The Shiromani Akali Dal then announced its exit from the NDA.

The parties have remained separate since then and contested both the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls independently. In 2024, the BJP drew a blank in Punjab, while the SAD managed to win only one Lok Sabha seat.