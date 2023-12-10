Home

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Murder: Delhi Crime Branch Detains Three People In Karni Sena Chief Assassination

In a latest update in the Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder case, the Delhi Crime Branch, with Rajasthan Police has detained three people which includes two main accused - Rohit Rathore and Nitin Fauji.

Karni Sena Chief Murder Accused Detained By Delhi Police (ANI)

New Delhi: Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena Chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was brutally murdered on December 5, 2023 when two shooters fired multiple bullets at him in his own house. The murder of the Karni Sena Chief had sparked multiple protests across the state and a ‘ Rajasthan Bandh’ was also called for, by the Karni Sena members seeking probe in the murder. Now, in a joint operation with the Rajasthan Police, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police has detained three people in this murder case, out of which, two are main accused in the case.

Delhi Crime Branch Detains Three In Gogamedi Murder Case

As mentioned earlier, The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, in a joint operation with Rajasthan Police, detained three people, including two main accused, from Chandigarh in connection with the murder of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena Chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the Delhi Police said on Sunday. As per the police, the main accused, Rohit Rathore and Nitin Fauji, are also among those arrested. The police informed that all three accused are being brought to Delhi. Earlier on Saturday, December 9, Jaipur police arrested Ramveer Singh, a resident of Mahendragarh, Haryana, in connection to Gogamedi’s murder.

About Nitin Fauji, Rohit Rathod

On December 5, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was murdered by two shooters, Nitin Fauji and Rohit Rathod, in an indiscriminate firing at his residence in Shyam Nagar and arrangements were facilitated for Nitin Fauji by the accused Ramveer Singh in Jaipur, said the Jaipur Police Commissioner in an official statement. He further said that on November 9, Nitin Fauji and his associates fired on the police of Mahendragarh Police Station Sadar and absconded. During this period, Nitin Fauji sent his friend Ramveer to Jaipur on November 19. One of the assailants, Naveen Shekhawat, was killed at Gogamedi’s residence during the exchange of fire with the police. One of Gogamedi’s security guards was injured in the crossfire, as per the police.

(Inputs from ANI)

