live

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Takes Oath As Himachal’s 15th CM; Mukesh Agnihotri His Deputy

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Swearing-In LIVE: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took oath as the new Himachal Pradesh chief minister today.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu takes oath as Himachal Pradesh chief minister.

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Swearing-In Updates: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took oath as the new Himachal Pradesh chief minister today. The oath-taking ceremony was held in Shimla where party’s senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi were seen in attendance. Mukesh Agnihotri, the leader of the opposition in the outgoing Assembly, also took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister. Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, a four-time MLA and also the head of the Congress’ election committe, was named as the Himachal Pradesh chief minister after the Congress wrested control of the state from BJP by winning 40 seats in the 68-member Assembly. Stay tuned to India.com as we bring you live updates from Shimla on Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s oath-taking ceremony.

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Oath-Taking Ceremony Updates

Load More