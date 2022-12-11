live

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Takes Oath As Himachal’s 15th CM; Mukesh Agnihotri His Deputy

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Swearing-In LIVE: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took oath as the new Himachal Pradesh chief minister today.

Updated: December 11, 2022 3:10 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, himachal pradesh CM, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu swearing in, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu oath taking
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu takes oath as Himachal Pradesh chief minister.

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Swearing-In Updates: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took oath as the new Himachal Pradesh chief minister today. The oath-taking ceremony was held in Shimla where party’s senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi were seen in attendance.  Mukesh Agnihotri, the leader of the opposition in the outgoing Assembly, also took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister. Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, a four-time MLA and also the head of the Congress’ election committe, was named as the Himachal Pradesh chief minister after the Congress wrested control of the state from BJP by winning 40 seats in the 68-member Assembly. Stay tuned to India.com as we bring you live updates from Shimla on Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s oath-taking ceremony.

Also Read:

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Oath-Taking Ceremony Updates

Live Updates

  • 3:10 PM IST

    Updates to this live blog have ended.

  • 2:01 PM IST

    Mukesh Agnihotri Takes Oath As Deputy CM | Mukesh Agnihotri took oath as the deputy chief minister of Himachal Pradesh.

  • 1:51 PM IST

    Himachal Pradesh CM Swearing-In LIVE: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Takes Oath As Himachal’s 15th CM | Sukhvinder Sukhu took oath as the 15th chief minister of Himachal Pradesh.

  • 1:40 PM IST

    Himachal CM Swearing-In LIVE: Pratibha Singh attends Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s oath-taking ceremony | Pratibha Singh, who lost the race to the Himachal CM post to Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, is seen in attendance at the swearing-in ceremony.



  • 1:37 PM IST

    Himachal CM Swearing-In LIVE: Locals welcome Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as Himachal’s 15th CM

  • 1:30 PM IST

    Himachal CM Swearing-In LIVE: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu To Take Oath As Chief Minister Shortly; Mallikarjun Kharge, Ashok Gehlot in attendance

  • 1:15 PM IST

    Himachal CM Swearing-In LIVE: Celebrations going on full swing in Shimla as Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu takes oath as Himachal CM



  • 12:30 PM IST

    Himachal CM Swearing-In LIVE: ‘Happy’, says Priyanka Gandhi ahead of Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s oath-taking ceremony

  • 12:29 PM IST

    Himachal CM Swearing-In LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi reach Himachal to attend Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s oath-taking ceremony

  • 11:35 AM IST

    Himachal CM Swearing-In LIVE: ‘Almost’, Pratibha Singh on son and Shimla Rural MLA Vikramaditya Singh making it to new state cabinet

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 11, 2022 9:13 AM IST

Updated Date: December 11, 2022 3:10 PM IST