Congress High Command Picks Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu As New CM Of Himachal Pradesh: Sources

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will make this call today, claimed sources.

New Delhi: Finally, the Congress Party has finalised the name of the next Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister. According to ANI sources, Congress’s high command has approved the name of Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as the next CM of Himachal Pradesh. His name will be announced by this evening after discussing it with other leaders.

Meanwhile, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, while addressing the media before going to the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting said, “I am not yet aware of the decision of the High Command.” The CLP meeting is underway.

As the political battle grew fierce in Himachal, the 40 Congress MLAs in the state on Friday evening passed the party’s traditional one-line resolution, authorising the “high command” to take a decision. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will make this call today, claimed sources.

The supporters of Congress president Pratibha Virbhadra Singh raised slogans against the Congress party for not picking her as the next CM of the state.