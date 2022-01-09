Indore: Sulli Deals app creator and mastermind in the case, Aumkareshwar Thakur, has been arrested from Indore, informed DCP KPS Malhotra. The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit Delhi Police Special Cell detained the accused from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore in connection with the Sulli Deals case. His questioning by police is currently underway.Also Read - 'Bulli Bai' Mastermind Was In Touch With 'Sullideals' Creator, Hacked Website Since He Was 15: Delhi Police

Aumkareshwar Thakur was a member of Trad-Group on Twitter made to troll Muslim women, said DCP KPS Malhotra. The 25-year-old confessed to the police that he created the Sulli Deals app on GitHub in July 2021. He also revealed that there were more people involved in the case. Also Read - Bulli Bai Case: Mastermind's Intention Was To Get Publicity, Make Own Identity, Says Police

The Sulli Deals app creator and mastermind’s arrest came a day after the alleged creator of the ‘Bulli Bai’ application Niraj Bishnoi was arrested. Bishnoi disclosed during his interrogation that he was also in touch with the person behind the Twitter handle @sullideals, the alleged creator of the ‘Sulli Deals’ app. Also Read - Bulli Bai Case: VIT Bhopal Suspends Accused Neeraj Bishnoi; Delhi Court Sends to 7-Day Police Custody

Earlier on January 4, Delhi Police received approval from the government for Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty to seek details from US-based firm GitHub about the user who uploaded the app, Sulli deal, on the platform six months ago. Sources in the police said that the approval was given by the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi.

The derogatory Sulli Deals mobile app had surfaced in July last year where photos of Muslim women were displayed without their consent for a virtual “auction”.