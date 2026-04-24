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Summer vacation: Odisha announces school holidays from April 27 due to heatwave; details inside

Summer vacation: Odisha announces school holidays from April 27 due to heatwave; details inside

Summer vacation: Odisha announces school holidays from April 27 due to heatwave; details inside

(Representational Image)

School holidays in Odisha: In a major update from Odisha, the state has announced summer vacation in schools from April 27, i.e., Monday. The announcement was made by the chief minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, on Friday. The decision comes after the rising heatwave conditions in the state. The ministry came up with the decision after a recommendation from the School and Mass Education Department.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

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