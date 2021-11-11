New Delhi: Mumbai-based Pharmaceutical company Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Thursday announced that it is gearing to launch Merck Sharp Dohme and Ridgrback’s molnupiravir pill, the first oral antiviral covid treatment, under the brand name ‘Molxvir’ in India.Also Read - West Bengal: Calcutta HC Dismisses PIL Against School Reopening; Allows Classes to Resume From Nov 16

At Present, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), the head of the department of the Central Drugs Standard Control Association, is reviewing the clinical data of molnupiravir for the treatment of coronavirus in the adult population of India. Sun Pharma, earlier had signed a non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreement with Merck Sharp Dohme in order to manufacture and supply molnupiravir in the country.

Recently, the UK's medicines regulator approved Merck's molnupiravir, the world's first oral antiviral medicine against Covid-19, which can halve the risk of hospitalisation or death for patients with mild or moderate cases of the infectious disease, the company said.

The pill is administered orally and works by inhibiting the replication of the coronavirus inside the body. However, the drug’s emergency authorisation is pending both with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency. Molnupiravir is a drug developed for the treatment of symptomatic Covid-19 patients.

Sun Pharma India Business CEO Kirti Ganorkar, as reported by Mint, said, “In line with our consistent efforts to accelerate access to new drugs for COVID-19 treatment, we are gearing up to make Molxvir available to patients and healthcare providers across India at an economical price post approval by DCGI.” Earlier, US drugmaker said that Pfizer’s pill named Paxlovid can also reduce the risk of hospitalisation and death by 89 per cent for adults at high risk of developing the severe disease when it was given within three days of symptoms appearing.