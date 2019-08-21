New Delhi: The Delhi police on Tuesday told a city court that the cause of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s wife Sunanda Pushkar’s death was poisoning, according to the post-mortem. The probe agency told special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar that 15 injury marks were found on various parts of Pushkar’s body — forearm, arms, leg, etc.

On January 17, 2014, Sunanda Pushkar (51) was found dead in her suite at a five-star hotel in Delhi.

Arguing on the framing of charges against Shashi Tharoor in connection with the death of his wife, Special Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava told the court that Pushkar was upset and suffering from mental agony due to the scuffle between the couple.

The prosecutor also told the court that the relation between the couple was tense and bad.

The prosecutor further told the court that Tharoor’s relation with Pakistani journalist Mehr Tarar also added to her mental agony. He told the court that an e-mail written by Tharoor to Trar addressing her as “my darlingest” has also been found.

“Such type of language was used. There are various letters which show how intimate Tharoor and Trar were to each other,” he said.

The police accused Shashi Tharoor of torturing his wife which abetted her to commit suicide.

The Congress leader, who is currently on bail in the case, was charged by the Delhi Police under Sections 498-A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, appearing for Tharoor, refuted the submissions and said he was not aware of any such e-mails.

The case will now be taken up for hearing on August 31.

Sunanda Pushkar’s Death Case

Police have taken Sunanda Pushkar's last messages in social media for a declaration of death. Police said that in a mail to Shashi Tharoor, Sunanda Pushkar wrote that she had "no desire to live…all I pray for is death." A couple of days before her suicide, her social media account reveals her alleged accusation against her husband of having an affair with a Pakistani journalist.

He, however, has dismissed the charges as "preposterous."