New Delhi: The Delhi police today urged a city court to frame charges against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor under section 498A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and section 306 (Offence Of Abetment To Suicide) of the India Penal Code (IPC) in Sunanda Pushkar death case.

The court has decided to continue the hearing, on charges against Tharoor in the death case, on October 17.

Sunanda’s brother Ashish Das said in the court that Pushkar was happy with married life but during her last days she got very upset, but she could never have thought of committing suicide.

Delhi police urged the court to frame charges against Shashi Tharoor under section 498A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 306 (Offence Of Abetment To Suicide) of the IPC. https://t.co/qSTuphVbJX — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2019

On August 21, police had told the court that the cause of Sunanda Pushkar’s death was poisoning, according to the post-mortem.

The probe agency told special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar that 15 injury marks were found on various parts of Pushkar’s body — forearm, arms, leg, etc.

Sunanda Pushkar, 51, was found dead in her suite at a five-star hotel in Delhi on January 14, 2014. The couple was staying in the hotel as their house was undergoing renovation.

Police had said that in a mail to Tharoor, Pushkar wrote that she had “no desire to live…all I pray for is death.”