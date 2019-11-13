New Delhi: In another development, Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday moved an application in a special court here seeking permission to travel abroad. He has moved the application to travel to three countries on three different occasions.

He sought the permission from the court as he was out on bail in the murder case of his wife Sunanda Pushkar. However, the court has put the application for hearing on Thursday.

Sunanda Pushkar death case: Shashi Tharoor moves an application in a Delhi Court seeking permission to travel to three different countries on different occasions. Court has put the application for hearing tomorrow. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/tvmeQKCTOH — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2019

Tharoor sought permission from the court as he will be in Dubai from November 14 to 18, and then he will visit Oman from December 15 to 17. He will then visit the US and Mexico from December 28 to mid-January for a family get-together.

In 2014, Pushkar was found dead in a hotel in the city for which Tharoor was later charged under various sections of the IPC including for abetment to suicide and cruelty.

In the murder case, he was granted bail on the condition that whenever he wants to fly abroad, he has to seek permission from the court.

In another development, a Delhi court on November 12 issued bailable warrants Tharoor in connection with a defamation case filed against him for his alleged ‘scorpion sitting on Shivling’ remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The warrant was issued against him by Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Naveen Kumar Kashyap after he failed to appear before the court. The lawmaker did not either move the exemption application for the same.

“Neither the accused nor his counsel is present. Under these circumstances, taking a lenient view, issue bailable warrants against the accused in the sum of Rs 5000 and notice to his surety,” the order copy stated.

The development comes as Tharoor had in October last year stoked a controversy by invoking a news article where an unnamed RSS leader had compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a ‘scorpion sitting on a Shivling’.

“There is an extraordinarily striking metaphor expressed by an unnamed RSS source to a journalist, who expressed their frustration to curb Modi — ‘Modi is like a scorpion sitting on a shivling. You can’t remove him with your hand and you cannot hit it with a ‘chappal’ (slipper) either,” he had said.

After his remark made headlines everywhere, a complaint was filed by Rajiv Babbar alleging that Tharoor’s remarks hurt his religious sentiments.