Sundar Pichai meets PM Modi at AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi, signals stronger Google-India AI partnership

Google CEO Sundar Pichai meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi at AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, discussing AI innovation, digital infrastructure, ethical technology and India’s expanding global tech leadership ambitions.

New Delhi: Google CEO Sundar Pichai met PM Modi on Wednesday on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 being held in Delhi. The India AI Impact Summit 2026 has leaders from across the globe including policymakers, chief executives from major tech companies and researchers congregating in the national capital.

AI discussions Continue At India AI Impact Summit 2026

PM Modi met Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Wednesday. “Had a fruitful discussion with Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Monday,” PM Modi tweeted. PM Modi and Sundar Pichai discussed Google’s ongoing and future collaborations in AI research, innovation and applied sciences.

Summit Leaders Discuss Global Collaboration on AI

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is underway in New Delhi from 16-20 February at Bharat Mandapam. The five-day-long event focuses on using artificial intelligence to improve societies around the world. Participants include government officials, industry experts and members of civil society who are engaged in talks on how AI can benefit everyone.

India Plans To Double GPU Capacity In 6 Months

“We will more than double India’s GPU capacity in the next six months,” Narendra Modi told the India AI Impact Summit 2026 today.

India Introduces Homegrown AI Wearable

Indian homegrown AI wearable glasses called Sarvam Kaze were also introduced at the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

PM Modi, Leaders Meet For AI Policies Dialogue

The Indian premier is also scheduled to meet with over a dozen world leaders on the sidelines of the summit. India will host delegates from these countries to discuss policies and governance of artificial intelligence with a goal of making AI accessible to all.

India Discusses Inclusive AI for Healthcare, Climate Action & More

PM Modi will also participate in sessions on using AI for inclusive growth in sectors such as healthcare, education, climate change and public services.

India Becoming A Big Player In AI Space

In related news, India AI Impact Summit 2026 has emerged as a hotbed of AI-related announcements and meetings on policies. Here’s why India is increasingly being seen as a frontrunner in the AI space.

The world’s biggest IT firm by revenue recently committed $10 billion towards India over the next decade. This pledge was made during the computer giant’s corporate summit earlier this week. TechCrunch reported.

How India Is Pushing Forward With AI

Internet and technology services major Tata Consultancy Services’ (TCS) AI summit 2026 saw its CEO Rajesh Goyal announcing the company would be committing $2 billion to AI research and development by 2026.

Entrepreneurship and investments in AI start-ups in India have seen a meteoric rise in recent years. Latest investments include Bridgewater Associates announced a $540 million investment into India-focused AI startup Edgelingo.

Indian policymakers are also stepping up their AI game. Last year, the Indian government introduced an AI advisory committee under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Last month, NITI Aayog also released an important discussion paper on AI governance.

