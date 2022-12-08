Himachal Election Result 2022: BJP Wins Sundernagar Seat In Mandi

Himachal Election Result 2022: Bhartiya Janta Party’s (BJP) Rakesh Kumar has secured a massive win from Sundernagar seat in Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. He has defeated Sohan Lal of Congress with a margin of 8125 votes. This is Kumar’s second consecutive win.

Sundernagar Vidhan Sabha seat is also part of the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. In 2017, Kumar had defeated Lal of Congress but with a larger margin of 9263 votes.

Currently the counting of votes for other constituencies in the hill state is underway, it is a neck-neck to high intensity competition between Congress and BJP.