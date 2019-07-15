New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Monday passed the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019 that seeks to strengthen the NIA to be able to probe matters of offences committed outside India against Indian citizens or those affecting interests of India. The amendments will allow the NIA probe cybercrimes and cases of human trafficking also, sources said.

In an intervention during the discussion on National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Home Minister Amit Shah said Parliament should speak in one voice in giving powers to the NIA to send out a message to terrorists and the world.

But what caused an uproar in the House was a verbal spat between Shah and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi that began during BJP MP’s Satya Pal Singh’s speech on the same.

As Satya Pal Singh began counting terror cases emanating from Hyderabad, alleging that many times political overtones were established because it suited a certain political party, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi interrupted.

“When we talk of Malegaon, we should also talk about Hyderabad. Some of the cases were made political just because it did not suit the interests of a political party…”

To this, Owaisi angrily interjected.

Amit Shah then stood up and advised Owaisi to learn to listen to others also at times.

He said, “Sunne ki bhi aadat daliye Owaisi Sahab, iss tarah se nahi chalega. Sunna padega” Shah said this after AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi objected to a part of BJP MP Satya Pal Singh’s speech during discussion on NIA Amendment Bill.

#WATCH: Union Home Minister Amit Shah says in Lok Sabha,”sunne ki bhi aadat daliye Owaisi Sahab, iss tarah se nahi chalega.” Shah said this after AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi objected to a part of BJP MP Satya Pal Singh’s speech during discussion on NIA Amendment Bill. pic.twitter.com/QsbwsqYcKp — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2019

The NIA was set up in 2009 in the wake of the Mumbai terror attack that had claimed 166 lives. Since 2017, the Union Home Ministry has been pushing for giving more power to the NIA to meet fresh challenges.

Defending the bill, the Government refuted opposition’s claims of “misuse” of the NIA law to target members of a community and asserted its only goal is to finish off terrorism.

Shah earlier maintained, “Let me make it clear the Modi government has no such intention. Its only goal is to finish off terrorism but we will also not look at the religion of the accused while taking action.”

With PTI inputs