New Delhi: Actor-turned politician Sunny Deol has appointed a writer as his ‘representative’ to take care of his Lok Sabha constituency Gurdaspur. In a letter issued on the letterhead of the Gurdaspur MP, Deol appointed Gurpreet Singh Palheri as his ‘representative’ to ‘attend meetings and follow important matters’.

“I hereby appoint Gurpreet Singh Palheri, son of Supinder Singh, resident of village Palheri, district Mohali, Punjab, as my representative to attend meetings and follow important matters pertaining to my Parliamentary constituency, Gurdaspur (Punjab), with concerned authorities,” the letter signed by Deol reads.

The Congress party hit out at the BJP MP and described his move as a “betrayal” of the voters’ mandate. “Sunny Deol has betrayed voters of Gurdaspur constituency by appointing a representative,” Punjab cabinet minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said.

“How can an MP appoint his representative? Voters have elected Sunny Deol as MP, not his representative,” Randhawa told PTI.

Meanwhile, Palheri, who is a writer and line producer, tried to downplay the issue, saying, “It (appointment) is for local issues. It is like being in 24-hour service of people of Gurdaspur.”

He asserted that would visit the Gurdaspur constituency every month. “He will now come to Gurdaspur after Parliament session is over,” he added.

Deol, had defeated senior Congress leader Sunil Jakhar with a margin of 82,459 votes in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha polls.