New Delhi: Bollywood actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sunny Deol on Wednesday got an upgrade to his security, just days after he showed support for the Centre's agriculture laws that have led to a massive protest by farmers mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh blocking roads and highways in Delhi. Deol, 64, will now have 'Y level' security, that has 11 security personnel, including two commandos and policemen.

The BJP MP from Gurdaspur had earlier shown strong support for the agriculture laws saying that certain people were trying to "take advantage" by stirring trouble between farmers and the government.

"I know that many people want to take advantage of the situation and are creating problems. They are not thinking of farmers. They may have their own agenda. I stand with my party and farmers and will always be with farmers. Our government always thinks of the betterment of farmers and I am sure that the government will ensure the right outcome after holding talks with farmers," Sunny Deol had tweeted in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol’s father Dharmendra, who also served as a BJP MP between 2004 and 2009, tweeted in a subsequent post. “I am extremely in pain to see the suffering of my farmer brothers. Government should do something fast,” he wrote.

At the same time, the Supreme Court today issued a notice to the Centre asking it to come to a solution before it becomes a “national issue”. The top court suggested a committee be set up with representatives from all stakeholders – farmers’ unions, Centre and states affected.

“Your negotiations with protesting farmers have not worked apparently till now,” the bench told the Centre. The Supreme Court was replying to a batch of pleas seeking removal of farmers camping at several roads near Delhi borders.