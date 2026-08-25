Stock Market News: Shares of THIS company jump 10 percent in market debut trade, stock listed at…

The company plans to utilise up to Rs 112.50 crore from the IPO proceeds to meet its long-term working capital requirements, with the remaining amount earmarked for general corporate purposes.

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New Delhi: Shares of Sunshine Pictures Ltd, film and television producer-director Vipul Shah-promoted company, listed with a premium of nearly 10 percent against the issue price of Rs 360 on Tuesday. The stock started trading at Rs 394, registering a jump of 9.44 percent on the BSE. At the NSE, the stock listed at Rs 395.90, up 9.97 percent. The company’s market valuation stood at Rs 1,181.63 crore.

Here are some of the key details:

The initial public offering of Sunshine Pictures Ltd received 105.81 times subscription on the last day of bidding on Thursday.

The Rs 282-crore IPO had a price band of Rs 342-360 per share.

The mainboard issue had a fresh issuance of 48 lakh equity shares and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of 30.37 lakh equity shares

This has taken the total offer size to 78.37 lakh shares.

The company plans to utilise up to Rs 112.50 crore from the IPO proceeds to meet its long-term working capital requirements, with the remaining amount earmarked for general corporate purposes.

Sunshine Pictures is engaged in originating, creating, developing, producing, marketing and distributing films and web series.

Markets decline in early trade amid elevated crude oil prices

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Tuesday amid renewed escalation in the US-Iran standoff and elevated crude oil prices. The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 30 points to 77,336.32 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 38.80 points to 24,179.50.

Read more: Stock of THIS company gains it commences execution of USD 150 million Master Services Agreement with SpaceX International

Later, the BSE benchmark traded 139.96 points lower at 77,235.23, and the Nifty was down 66.75 points to 24,162.50. Among the 30 Sensex firms, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Maruti, NTPC, Power Grid and Bajaj Finance were among the major laggards.

Trent, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank and Bharat Electronics were among the major winners. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.35 per cent higher at USD 92.49 per barrel.

“The US has launched what it calls an ‘Economic D-Day’ against Iran, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announcing a sweeping new sanctions campaign that marks an intensification of economic pressure on Tehran,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm.

Disclaimer: India.com provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.