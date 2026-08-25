Stock Market News: Shares of THIS company jump 10 percent in market debut trade, stock listed at...

New Delhi: Shares of Sunshine Pictures Ltd, film and television producer-director Vipul Shah-promoted company, listed with a premium of nearly 10 percent against the issue price of Rs 360 on Tuesday. The stock started trading at Rs 394, registering a jump of 9.44 percent on the BSE. At the NSE, the stock listed at Rs 395.90, up 9.97 percent. The company’s market valuation stood at Rs 1,181.63 crore.
Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Tuesday amid renewed escalation in the US-Iran standoff and elevated crude oil prices. The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 30 points to 77,336.32 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 38.80 points to 24,179.50.
Later, the BSE benchmark traded 139.96 points lower at 77,235.23, and the Nifty was down 66.75 points to 24,162.50. Among the 30 Sensex firms, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Maruti, NTPC, Power Grid and Bajaj Finance were among the major laggards.
Trent, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank and Bharat Electronics were among the major winners. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.35 per cent higher at USD 92.49 per barrel.
“The US has launched what it calls an ‘Economic D-Day’ against Iran, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announcing a sweeping new sanctions campaign that marks an intensification of economic pressure on Tehran,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm.
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