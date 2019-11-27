New Delhi: The Gauhati High Court had levied a fine of Rs 50,000 on ‘Super 30′ founder and noted mathematician Anand Kumar for not appearing before it on November 26 in connection with a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), stated a report.

The PIL was filed in September 2018 by four students of the Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) who claimed that Kumar had cheated them under the pretext of admission to his education programme ‘Super 30’. Patna-based institute ‘Super 30’ was founded by Anand Kumar to help students from poor economic backgrounds prepare for the IIT entrance exams. The institute claims to provide coaching for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) to a select group of 30 students from an economically underprivileged background.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Ajay Lamba and Justice A M Bujarbaruah had on November 19 directed Kumar to personally appear before the court on Tuesday. Since he did not appear before the court on the said date, the High Court had ordered Kumar to pay a compensation amount of Rs 10,000 each to five students and their guardians who claimed to be victims of Kumar, stated news agency PTI. Notably, the next date of hearing in the case has been fixed to November 28.

The students in their PIL alleged before the court that Kumar has not disclosed the names of its 26 students of ‘Super 30’ who had cleared the IIT entrance examinations in 2018.

Their counsel Amit Goyal said Kumar had not replied to the students’ allegations despite the court’s direction on September 21, 2018.

The four IIT-Guwahati students had approached the HC alleging that due to the wrong projection by Anand Kumar, each year a number of students from different parts of the country go to him with full faith and hope that he will help them in qualifying for IIT.

The aspirants on reaching Patna were, however, made to take admission in his coaching institute – Ramanujam School of Mathematics and each of them were charged Rs 33,000 by Kumar, the PIL said.

The PIL also alleged that Kumar is not running any ‘Super 30’ class after 2008. But when IIT entrance examination results are announced, he appears before the media with some students of Ramanujam School of Mathematics and other students claiming that they are from the institute and have qualified in the IIT entrance exam.

‘The false propaganda created by Kumar is not only cheating the IIT aspirants and their guardians but also the common people of this country. It is relevant to mention herein that Kumar is not competent and qualified to teach IIT aspirants’, it added.

