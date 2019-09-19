New Delhi: Super 30 founder and noted mathematician Anand Kumar has been felicitated in the US with a prestigious teaching award for his contributions towards imparting education to the country’s needy students.

The Education Excellence Award 2019 was presented Anand Kumar, 46, by the Foundation For Excellence (FFE) at a function on the occasion of the organisation’s 25th anniversary gala in San Jose, California over the weekend.

Speaking at the event, Anand Kumar exhorted the strong Indian community living in the USA and across the world to help education become the strongest weapon to fight all the problems of the world.

“Making quality education accessible to the masses will make a huge difference to the world by solving the core issues of poverty, unemployment, population explosion, environmental degradation and a lot more,” he said.

“Indians have been doing wonders in different fields across the globe, including the USA, and it would be immensely satisfying for them to give something back to their society. There can be no gift more precious than education,” Anand Kumar said at a packed auditorium while receiving applause from a gathering comprising eminent personalities.

Anand Kumar has been running a highly innovative Super 30 programme for the last 18 years to mentor 30 students free off cost through year-long residential coaching for India’s premier IIT-JEE.

The success rate has been phenomenal, with students from underprivileged sections witnessing a generational change by entering the premiere institutions.

Anand Kumar said an educated world would be a much better place due to greater understanding and compassion.

“Today, the void is getting bigger, which only education can bridge. Give anyone the right opportunity and he or she will excel. It is ultimately the opportunity that matters,” he added.