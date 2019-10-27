New Delhi: Very severe cyclone Kyarr which has further intensified into a super cyclone over east central Arabian Sea will have very minimal impact on Goa, India Meteorological Department official in Goa Rahul M said on Sunday.

“Very severe cyclone Kyarr has further intensified into super cyclone. Now it is over east central Arabian Sea, approximately 650 km away from Goa. Even though the system is very severe over east central Arabian Sea, it is going to have very minimal impact on Goa,” he said.

He said that no warning of heavy rainfall is there in the state for the next five days. “As on today, there are no heavy rainfall warnings for the coming 5 days. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea for 24 more hours. After 24 hours they should not venture into the east-central Arabian Sea where this system is persisting,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the IMD had warned that the cyclone Kyarr was likely to further intensify into a Super Cyclonic Storm in the next few hours. It has also warned the Kyarr was very likely to move west-northwestwards towards Oman coast during the next 5 days.

Following the warning from the IMD, Karnataka and Goa had sounded a red alert as Cyclone Kyarr intensified while schools and colleges remained closed in both the states.

A rapidly-rotating storm system characterised by spiral arrangement of thunderstorms rains, a low-pressure centre, strong winds, is what is known as a super cyclone.

On October 26, the Indian Coast Guard had said that it has stepped up efforts for search and rescue operation on Western Coast. “Dornier aircraft is undertaking frequent sortie to look for stranded fishing boats and their positions are being relayed to Coast Guard ships operating at sea,” the ING said in a statement.