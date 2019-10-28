New Delhi: Certain parts of Gujarat would experience rainfall in the next few days as super cyclonic storm ‘Kyarr’ moves gradually from the Arabian Sea towards the Oman coast, stated a MeT official on Monday, according to news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, Jayanta Sarkar, the centre director of IMD’s Ahmedabad, was quoted by news agency PTI as saying, “While Gujarat is spared of the super cyclone, it would bring non-seasonal rain at isolated places.”

In view of the rough weather conditions as a result of the cyclonic movement, fishermen were asked to avoid venturing into the sea for the next two days by the India Meteorological Department. IMD’s centre director Jayanta Sarkar further noted that the super cyclonic storm Kyarr may move towards the Oman coast in the next five days, causing light to moderate rainfall at isolated places.

Currently, the cyclone is located at around 830 km west-southwest of Mumbai. The IMD had noted that cyclonic storm Kyarr will most likely to move west-northwestwards till Wednesday, i.e., October 30. The MeT officials added that the intensity of the super cyclonic storm will gradually weaken as it moves further.

Strong winds would create high sea waves of up to 3.5 to 4.5 metres on the coast, he said.

(With agency inputs)