New Delhi: A day after 65 employees of the famous Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba in Haryana's Murthal tested positive for coronavirus, it was learnt on Friday that at least 10,000 people have visited two popular highway restaurants in Haryana's Murthal area. Officials on Friday said that a massive contact-tracing work has started to identify possible infected people.

Talking to NDTV, Sonepat district commissioner Shyam Lal Poonia said that samples of 360 employees of Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba have been collected on Wednesday and of the total, 65 of them were found positive.

Apart from the Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba , 10 employees of another highway restaurant in Murthal, Garam Dhaba, owned by actor Dharmendra, have also tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Taking stringent initiatives, Poonia said the Sonepat district administration has started screening drive to test workers at all dhabas and these cases were detected during the screening drive.

As per updates from Punia, the positive patients of Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba have been isolated and the SDM and field teams instructed the dhaba management to implement containment measures. He said the ‘dhaba’ will be sanitised as per COVID-19 protocol.

As a precautionary measure, the dhaba has been closed for two days. Moreover, the samples of those working at the dhaba have been taken for tests.