Superfast travel in NCR: New rapid rail network to connect Delhi with Karnal and Bawal; Check route

The Namo Bharat Train is running on India's first Regional Rapid Transit System corridor. This semi-high-speed train has been well-received on the Delhi-Meerut RRTS route.

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Superfast travel in NCR: New rapid rail network to connect Delhi with Karnal and Bawal; Check routes and travel times (Pic: X)

Following the success of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor, preparations are underway to run the Namo Bharat Train on two more routes in the NCR. These two routes will connect Haryana’s industrial and educational hubs. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is in the final stages of obtaining formal cabinet approval from the central government for the Delhi-Karnal and Delhi-Bawal corridors. Even before approval, work on the ground, including utility mapping and pipeline and power line shifting, has begun. Once operational, these two routes will take only 90 minutes to reach Karnal from Delhi and 65 minutes to reach Bawal.

Currently, it takes approximately three hours to travel from Delhi to Karnal by road. On the other hand, with the opening of the Delhi-Gurugram-Bawal Corridor, the three-hour journey to Bawal will be reduced to just 67 minutes. This will save thousands of people commuting to Delhi for work, business, or studies, two to three hours each day.

Delhi-Panipat RRTS Route

The Delhi-Karnal Namo Bharat Corridor will directly connect Haryana’s largest education and industrial cluster with Delhi. Passengers traveling on this route will have direct connectivity to these major centers. It will also provide direct connectivity to Kundli (Sonipat) Education City and a large residential cluster. This will facilitate easy movement for workers and businesspeople in key industrial areas. It will also provide easy access to the textile city of Panipat and the country’s largest refinery.

Delhi-Gurugram-Bawal Namo Bharat Route

The Delhi-Bawal Corridor will connect the country’s largest automobile and manufacturing belt with the capital. Once completed, Delhi Airport (IGI) will be connected to the Namo Bharat Network. Major IT and automobile manufacturing hubs like Gurugram and Manesar will be directly connected by high-speed rail. The Manesar-Bawal Investment Region is the largest industrial corridor in southern Haryana.