New Delhi: Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, who has been trying his hand at politics over the past one year, on Monday told a group of supporters that he “will announce my decision as soon as possible” on whether he will actively enter state politics. The actor had put aside his plans of forming his party after doctors reportedly advised him against entering politics because of his health condition. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Extends COVID-19 Related Restrictions Till Dec 30 | What's Allowed, What Isn't - Full List

The announcement came shortly after he held a meeting with district secretaries of Rajini Makkal Mandrams today at the actor’s Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam in Chennai. Also Read - Pet Lover in Coimbatore Designs Wheelchair For Disabled Dog

“In today’s meeting district secretaries and I exchanged our views. They assured to support me in whatever decision I take. I will take a decision as soon as possible,” he said. Also Read - Cyclone Nivar: PM Modi Speaks to Tamil Nadu CM, Announces Ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakh From PMNRF