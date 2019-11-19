New Delhi: Two of Tamil Nadu’s most popular actors-turned politicians Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan on Tuesday hinted at a possible tie-up for the betterment of the state ‘if need arises’.

Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport, Makkal Needhi Maian (MNM) Haasan who set the ball rolling first, said, “Our friendship is continuing for the last 44 years. If the need arises, we can come together for the development of Tamil Nadu.”

Within an hour, his long-standing friend Rajinikanth echoed a similar sentiment and said, “If the circumstances demand, I will join hands with Kamal Haasan.”

Speculations arose when the superstar-politician attended an event on Sunday to celebrate Kamal Haasan’s 60 years in Indian cinema. At the event, Rajinikanth had slammed at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister saying, “Miracles and wonders do happen in politics.”

The development also comes in the backdrop of Rajinikanth trying to set himself apart from the BJP, alleging that the party is trying to “saffronise him”.

The development also comes in the backdrop of Rajinikanth trying to set himself apart from the BJP, alleging that the party is trying to "saffronise him".