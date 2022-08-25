Noida: Demolition of Supertech’s 40-storey towers (Apex and Ceyane) in Noida’s Sector 93A has been a major talking point recently as the illegal twin towers, which are taller than Delhi’s Qutub Minar, will become India’s highest structures ever to be demolished in 9 seconds. Also Read - Twin Towers Demolition: 'No Fly Zone' for Drones in Noida on Sunday, Guidelines Issued for Nearby Residents

The buildings measuring a little over 100 metres are expected to collapse like a house of cards in a process that would take less than 15 seconds for them to come down, said project officials. Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering along with their South African partner firm Jet Demolitions is carrying out the job, which is certain to make it into civil engineering feats of the world.

WHEN WILL THE SUPERTECH TWIN TOWER BE DEMOLISHED

The twin skyscrapers of Noida Sector 93 A will be brought down at 2.30 pm on Sunday August 28, 2022.

WHERE ARE THE TWIN TOWERS LOCATED

The twin 40-storey towers are located in Sector 93A of Noida, near the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. There are over 900 flats in these two towers and they are part of Supertech’s Emerald Court project in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Both towers together cover an area of around 7.5 lakh square feet.

HOW WILL THE TWIN TOWERS BE DEMOLISHED

The twin towers will demolished through a controlled implosion technique for which over 3,700 kg of explosive will be used.

The explosives used for demolition include detonators, emulsions and shock tubes, which have explosion material in gel or powdered form.

It will take nine to 10 seconds for all the explosives to blast in a series making a loud noise.

After the blasts, the structures won’t come down all at once and would take four to five seconds to come down completely.

The eye-popping event would also leave behind a whopping 55,000 tonnes of debris to be managed.

WHY WILL THE TWIN TOWERS BE DEMOLISHED

The demolition Noida’s Sector 93A twin towers comes in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found the structures to be illegal and built in violation of norms.

According to the estimates prepared by the project officials, the demolition of the Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) would leave behind approximately 35,000 cubic metres of debris to be cleared and clouds of dust to dissipate.

EVACUATION FOR RESIDENTS AROUND TWIN TOWERS

Around 5,000 residents of the neighbouring Emerald Court and ATS Village societies will be the most impacted when Supertech’s twin structures go down. However, the residential complexes will also be relieved as the skyscrapers will no longer cast a shadow on their homes. But as the demolition day approaches, there is palpable anxiety.

All residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village in Sector 93A, along with more than 150 pets, will have to vacate their homes by 7 am while the security staff of these societies will also be moved out latest by 12 pm on Sunday.

Around 2,700 vehicles from both the societies will also be removed.

The residents would be allowed to return after 4 pm only after safety clearance from officials.

HEALTH ISSUES DUE TO TWIN TOWERS DEMOLITION

The Felix Hospital located near the twin towers has announced reserving 50 beds on the day of demolition in case of any emergency. There is a likelihood of huge dust from the demolition causing health-related issues for the next seven to 90 days among the nearby residents, Felix Hospital’s Dr D K Gupta said.

The hospital’s advisory urged residents in nearby areas to wear masks, eyeglasses, avoid going out in the wake of the demolition, use skin moisturisers and consult a doctor in case of irritation in eyes.

HOW WILL TONNES OF DEBRIS FROM SUPERTECH TWIN TOWER DEMOLITION BE MANAGED

Noida Authority’s General Manager (Planning) Ishtiaq Ahmed said 21,000 cubic metres of the debris would be moved out and dumped at an isolated land measuring five to six hectares in city’s work circle seven limits and the remaining would get accommodated in the basement areas of the twin towers where a pit has been made.

“The post demolition debris would be managed scientifically as per rules and guidelines. A final decision on it would come from the regional pollution control board which is examining a report from Edifice Engineering on debris management, added Ahmed.

According to Mehta, around 1,200 to 1,300 truck-loads of debris would have to be moved out from the site. “However, there has been one good thing of late. The Jet Demolitions team has been tracking flow of the wind for the last one week or so and they have found it flowing towards the West. If the same pattern continues, then most of the dust would blow towards the front side of the twin towers, which is a road followed by an open city park,” he said.

The favourable wind direction would prevent the dust from settling within the premises of Emerald Court and ATS Village societies both in close proximity to the twin towers.

Though, all the debris will not go to waste as it will yield an estimated 4,000-tonnes of iron and steel that Edifice plans to use to recover a part of the demolition cost.

Meanwhile, the Noida Authority has a construction and demolition waste management plant in Sector 80, with a capacity of 300-tonnes per day. However, considering the rubble that would be moved out, it is still not clear whether it would be processed there and if yes, then how and over what duration of time.

According to project details, the Apex tower has 11 primary blast floors — where all columns on the floor will have explosives fixed and blasted — and seven secondary floors — where 60 per cent of the columns will be blasted.

Ceyane has one less primary blast floor. The charged columns are wrapped in wired mesh and geo-textile cloth to prevent debris from flying and damaging nearby buildings. There will be six layers each for floors between the basement and sixth floors and four layers each on the upper floors, according to the details.

For the protection of Emerald Court and ATS Village, both societies will also have geo-textile covering. About 225 tonnes of wired mesh made of galvanised iron and geo-textile in 110-km length would be used in the entire process.